News & current affairs: "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa"

We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"



