Ramaphosa: Commission of Inquiry

We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief on President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, which will include matters relating to his positions in the State.
We follow up with Tom Gibbons, Director at The TEFL Academy to clarify the query around scam allegations which the company was also, in fact, alerted on, and so they are happy to answer any questions about how to select a legitimate, certified TEFL course provider moving forward.
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the Swazi people, it's history, politics, and culture with Bheki Makhubu, Award winning Veteran independent Eswatini journalist, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine and former editor of The Times of Swaziland.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, cofounder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we focus on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy .. and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett to look at three things you can do from today to experience more happiness and focus - especially if you need to create some changes in your life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.
This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.
From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review.
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses ambition vs. greed: knowing the difference when it comes to wanting "more".
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fund on how Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.
To continue on the headlines of Presidents and corruption, we are then joined by Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst and Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law on former president, Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption trial which has been stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma’s treatment for an undisclosed ailment.LISTEN TO PODCAST