Zuma's Arms Deal

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician at ...
Brian Chaplin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Local
Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation' Rebecca Sibanda talks to Refilwe Moloto about the IEC impending ConCourt application and Casac and DA response. 12 August 2021 11:07 AM
Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption Dr Oscar van Heerden tells Refilwe Moloto that there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot do... 12 August 2021 9:25 AM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Unions take Greyhound to court to prevent it from selling its buses Africa Melane interviews Nontembeko Luzipo, Spokesperson at the Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union. 12 August 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 12 August 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
View all Sport
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Zuma's Arms Deal

Zuma's Arms Deal

10 August 2021 10:38 PM

To continue on the headlines of Presidents and corruption, we are then joined by Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst and Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law on former president, Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption trial which has been stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma’s treatment for an undisclosed ailment.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

TEFL Academy

12 August 2021 11:37 PM

We follow up with Tom Gibbons, Director at The TEFL Academy to clarify the query around scam allegations which the company was also, in fact, alerted on, and so they are happy to answer any questions about how to select a legitimate, certified TEFL course provider moving forward. 

Call: 0800 17 29 14 | Email: hello@theteflacademy.com

hwww.theteflacademy.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Eswatini

12 August 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the Swazi people, it's history, politics, and culture with Bheki Makhubu, Award winning Veteran independent Eswatini journalist, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine and former editor of The Times of Swaziland. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Hijackers on Board

12 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, co­founder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Conversations with Dr Eve: The Trauma of Love

12 August 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we focus on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy .. and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances. 

https://www.dreve.co.za

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature

11 August 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett to look at three things you can do from today to experience more happiness and focus - especially if you need to create some changes in your life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Al - Artificial Intelligence Technology

11 August 2021 10:26 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.

This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.

From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters with Luthuli Capital

11 August 2021 9:28 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses ambition vs. greed: knowing the difference when it comes to wanting "more".

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy

10 August 2021 11:19 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fund on how Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.

Contact: (WhatsApp and phone) 0812851839 | www.thepeople.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Commission of Inquiry

10 August 2021 10:32 PM

We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief on President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, which will include matters relating to his positions in the State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA