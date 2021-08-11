Financial matters with Luthuli Capital

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial matters with Luthuli Capital

Financial matters with Luthuli Capital

11 August 2021 9:28 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses ambition vs. greed: knowing the difference when it comes to wanting "more".

www.luthulicapital.com


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

"Unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice"

17 August 2021 12:08 AM

We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 in schools: "Government is cutting corners"

16 August 2021 10:10 PM

News & current affairs: We are joined by Dr Chris Klopper, Executive Officer at The South African Teachers’ Union on the unspoken issue of children and Covid-19, specifically in relation to the problem of the virus now spreading between pupils at school.

Sadtu claims that government is cutting corners dealing with this, where there were warnings about the dangers of overcrowded classrooms, especially in rural areas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture: "One step closer to completion"

16 August 2021 9:43 PM

News & current affairs: We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief to follow up on our weekly state capture report.

In the latest letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he talks about last week marking the end of the scheduled hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, more than 1,000 days after the first witness testimony was heard, while the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said it may be necessary for a few more witnesses to testify, says Ramaphosa, "the work of the commission is now one step closer to completion."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Sexual health and pleasure with Dr. T

16 August 2021 9:25 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for part two: woman's month show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman– moreover, in a time of Covid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Dr. Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa

13 August 2021 11:17 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Dr. Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, principal of Rathaga Primary School in Rakwadu 1 Circuit, Mopani East District, who although raised in the small village of Sekhiming outside Giyani in Limpopo was just crowned the world's best principal. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Act of Kindness: Surprise live hand over gift

13 August 2021 10:24 PM

Surprise live hand over gift: Not one but two suits for Vusi Ndlazi's ceremony

We are joined by Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream", Visionary, Leader, Trailblazer, game-changing entrepreneur who empowers others to find success and Ian Gourley (Pronounced “Gore-Lay”), Head of Brand and Marketing for LIV Village LIV 

Contact:
https://www.liv-village.com/ | www.suitablydressed.org

INSTAGRAM: livstore.dbn
FACEBOOK: Livstore.dbn

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Lindiwe Tsope

13 August 2021 10:15 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we highlight Woman's Month, joined by 24-year-old Dr Lindiwe Tsope who has become the first graduate of the Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa to be awarded a PhD for her research and study of students and staff’s experiences of living with HIV and AIDS at Rhodes University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TEFL Academy

12 August 2021 11:37 PM

We follow up with Tom Gibbons, Director at The TEFL Academy to clarify the query around scam allegations which the company was also, in fact, alerted on, and so they are happy to answer any questions about how to select a legitimate, certified TEFL course provider moving forward. 

Call: 0800 17 29 14 | Email: hello@theteflacademy.com

hwww.theteflacademy.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Eswatini

12 August 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the Swazi people, it's history, politics, and culture with Bheki Makhubu, Award winning Veteran independent Eswatini journalist, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine and former editor of The Times of Swaziland. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Hijackers on Board

12 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, co­founder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment to 13 Sept with a R254m price tag

17 August 2021 3:49 PM

Russia hails 'positive signal' from Taliban

17 August 2021 2:50 PM

NW ANC IPC: We are concerned about poor service delivery in the province

17 August 2021 1:46 PM

