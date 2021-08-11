Weird and Wonderful: Al - Artificial Intelligence Technology

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.
This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.
From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review.
We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
News & current affairs: We are joined by Dr Chris Klopper, Executive Officer at The South African Teachers’ Union on the unspoken issue of children and Covid-19, specifically in relation to the problem of the virus now spreading between pupils at school.
Sadtu claims that government is cutting corners dealing with this, where there were warnings about the dangers of overcrowded classrooms, especially in rural areas.
News & current affairs: We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief to follow up on our weekly state capture report.
In the latest letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he talks about last week marking the end of the scheduled hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, more than 1,000 days after the first witness testimony was heard, while the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said it may be necessary for a few more witnesses to testify, says Ramaphosa, "the work of the commission is now one step closer to completion."
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for part two: woman's month show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman– moreover, in a time of Covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Dr. Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, principal of Rathaga Primary School in Rakwadu 1 Circuit, Mopani East District, who although raised in the small village of Sekhiming outside Giyani in Limpopo was just crowned the world's best principal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream", Visionary, Leader, Trailblazer, game-changing entrepreneur who empowers others to find success and Ian Gourley (Pronounced “Gore-Lay”), Head of Brand and Marketing for LIV Village LIV
For tonight's Profile Interview we highlight Woman's Month, joined by 24-year-old Dr Lindiwe Tsope who has become the first graduate of the Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa to be awarded a PhD for her research and study of students and staff’s experiences of living with HIV and AIDS at Rhodes University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the Swazi people, it's history, politics, and culture with Bheki Makhubu, Award winning Veteran independent Eswatini journalist, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine and former editor of The Times of Swaziland.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, cofounder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway.LISTEN TO PODCAST