Change your mindset feature

News & current affairs: We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief to follow up on our weekly state capture report.



In the latest letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he talks about last week marking the end of the scheduled hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, more than 1,000 days after the first witness testimony was heard, while the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said it may be necessary for a few more witnesses to testify, says Ramaphosa, "the work of the commission is now one step closer to completion."

arrow_forward