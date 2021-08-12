Crime Time: Hijackers on Board

Streaming issues? Report here
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule' Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event. 20 August 2021 12:20 PM
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule' Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event. 20 August 2021 12:20 PM
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: Hijackers on Board

Crime Time: Hijackers on Board

12 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, co­founder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway. 


Africa At A Glance: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness

19 August 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mosibudi Mangena, former politician, former Deputy Minister of Education (2001), Minister of Science and Technology (2004-2009), former President of AZAPO (Azanian People’s Organization), contemporary of Steve Biko, and publisher of multiple books for an exclusive sneak peek into his about to be released new title: “We Can Fix Ourselves: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness”

Lord Peter Hain: The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One

19 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Lord Peter Hain, The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One as described in his telling new book 'A Pretoria Boy'. Not just a dramatic story of a colorful South African journey in politics lasting over 50 years, but how he put South Africa’s state capture and corruption on the front pages of the New York Times and Financial Times. 

Psychological Matters: ADHD in adults

19 August 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva, Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist and Leading International ADHD Expert to focus on identifying and treating ADHD in adults.

Contact details: 011 440 4425 | www.adhdclinicjeeva.com 

Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

18 August 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett and Queen Romotsehoa, Executive lifestyle and Leadership Coach at Tsheto Leadership and Coaching Academy and author of 'Leadership Anchored in Consciousness' on why leadership anchored in consciousness is a big deal. 

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

Weird and Wonderful: Exploring Muthi & Myths of Indigenous Plants

18 August 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg and author of nearly 40 titles, nationally and globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants. From exploring muthi & myths within the African Bush to Phytomedicines, mind-altering, herbal drugs as well as food plants to modern African Traditional Medicines and Poisons, welcome to the fascinating world of nature.

Financial Goals

18 August 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the importance of being clear about your goals when developing a financial plan.

www.luthulicapital.com

Education and employment: Women in tech

17 August 2021 11:18 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Christi Maherry, award winning Tech pioneer and co-founder of Africa's leading digital security company LAWtrust, to look at women in tech for a Woman's Month focus

www.lawtrust.co.za

Panel discussion: Herd immunity from a private sector

17 August 2021 10:16 PM

We are joined by Bongi Kunene, CEO of the Banking Association of South Africa, Gerhard Ferreira, CEO at LTE Medical Solutions, and Charine Glen-Spyron, Executive Director at Uni-Health and Clinical Psychologist for a panel discussion to unpack herd immunity from a private sector perspective to effectively support the vision of the SA government. 

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo, Tradition or extortion?

17 August 2021 9:20 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion?

"Unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice"

17 August 2021 12:08 AM

We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.

