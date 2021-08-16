Covid-19 in schools: "Government is cutting corners"

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - SA film "Glasshouse" has world premiere in Canada
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelsey Egan
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Colour blindness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Hartley
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Rugby Future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Book: A handbook on Legal Languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat
Today at 15:50
Study: Impact of extreme heat on human health - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Kristie Ebi
Today at 16:05
World Mosquito Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Lizette Koekemoer
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With (PLAY HER CHOSEN SONG)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Rooibos
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - Unit Head at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 17:45
Music: Mathew Mole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Latest Local
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.
Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the vaccine rollout and the latest Covid-19 data...
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.
Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker No...
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n...
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for.
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za.
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing.
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations.
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia.
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show...
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Covid-19 in schools: "Government is cutting corners"

Covid-19 in schools: "Government is cutting corners"

16 August 2021 10:10 PM

News & current affairs: We are joined by Dr Chris Klopper, Executive Officer at The South African Teachers’ Union on the unspoken issue of children and Covid-19, specifically in relation to the problem of the virus now spreading between pupils at school.

Sadtu claims that government is cutting corners dealing with this, where there were warnings about the dangers of overcrowded classrooms, especially in rural areas.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness

19 August 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mosibudi Mangena, former politician, former Deputy Minister of Education (2001), Minister of Science and Technology (2004-2009), former President of AZAPO (Azanian People’s Organization), contemporary of Steve Biko, and publisher of multiple books for an exclusive sneak peek into his about to be released new title: “We Can Fix Ourselves: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain: The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One

19 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Lord Peter Hain, The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One as described in his telling new book 'A Pretoria Boy'. Not just a dramatic story of a colorful South African journey in politics lasting over 50 years, but how he put South Africa’s state capture and corruption on the front pages of the New York Times and Financial Times. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: ADHD in adults

19 August 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva, Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist and Leading International ADHD Expert to focus on identifying and treating ADHD in adults.

Contact details: 011 440 4425 | www.adhdclinicjeeva.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

18 August 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett and Queen Romotsehoa, Executive lifestyle and Leadership Coach at Tsheto Leadership and Coaching Academy and author of 'Leadership Anchored in Consciousness' on why leadership anchored in consciousness is a big deal. 

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Exploring Muthi & Myths of Indigenous Plants

18 August 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg and author of nearly 40 titles, nationally and globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants. From exploring muthi & myths within the African Bush to Phytomedicines, mind-altering, herbal drugs as well as food plants to modern African Traditional Medicines and Poisons, welcome to the fascinating world of nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Goals

18 August 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the importance of being clear about your goals when developing a financial plan.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education and employment: Women in tech

17 August 2021 11:18 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Christi Maherry, award winning Tech pioneer and co-founder of Africa's leading digital security company LAWtrust, to look at women in tech for a Woman's Month focus

www.lawtrust.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panel discussion: Herd immunity from a private sector

17 August 2021 10:16 PM

We are joined by Bongi Kunene, CEO of the Banking Association of South Africa, Gerhard Ferreira, CEO at LTE Medical Solutions, and Charine Glen-Spyron, Executive Director at Uni-Health and Clinical Psychologist for a panel discussion to unpack herd immunity from a private sector perspective to effectively support the vision of the SA government. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo, Tradition or extortion?

17 August 2021 9:20 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice"

17 August 2021 12:08 AM

We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA ready to host rest of Rugby Championship after ABs cancel games - SA Rugby

20 August 2021 10:57 AM

Run-up to polls more of a concern for COVID than election day - Prof Madhi

20 August 2021 10:08 AM

Cosatu in favour of proposed mandatory pension system but has some reservations

20 August 2021 9:52 AM

