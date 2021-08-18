Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King. 28 August 2021 1:24 PM
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted' Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more. 28 August 2021 11:32 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

18 August 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett and Queen Romotsehoa, Executive lifestyle and Leadership Coach at Tsheto Leadership and Coaching Academy and author of 'Leadership Anchored in Consciousness' on why leadership anchored in consciousness is a big deal. 

https://changecreatorsa.com

 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

27 August 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

27 August 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

26 August 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: BAIT - To catch a killer

26 August 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The Trauma of Love [Part 2]

26 August 2021 9:14 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue with Part 2 on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy ... and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - measuring change in your life

25 August 2021 11:23 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Stop looking for the big miracle, and start appreciating the million little things that make up the miracle.  How to measure if things are starting to change in your life".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu"

25 August 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Erika Bornman, author and survivor as told about in her recently released book, "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu" and finally escaping a restrictive religious community along with rehabilitation into ‘normal’ life after a decade of ritual humiliation, brainwashing and abuse.

Joining Erika are two of the journalists from the News24 investigation team overseen by Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor...

We talk to Deon Wiggett, author and journalist and Nokuthula Manyathi, Producer and Narrator on behalf of the news24 team that won the internationally renowned One World Media Award for Radio and Podcast 2021 by exposing this investigation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process

25 August 2021 9:15 PM

 On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the concept of having "clarity of vision" for your future, I'll tackle the subject from a different perspective and say Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

University of the People(UoPeople) targets SA's tertiary students

24 August 2021 10:59 PM

 For our education and employment feature we cross over to the US, joined by Shai Reshef, President of the University of the People (UoPeople) on their fastest-growing tuition-free online university in the world spurred on by the impacts of Covid-19, and their plans to increase its reach amongst South African students as a result of limited educational opportunities within South Africa’s so-called missing middle student demographic.

website:www.UoPeople.edu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

More than 3 million people jabbed in Gauteng against COVID-19

28 August 2021 4:45 PM

No Ronaldo, no problem as Man City thrash sorry Arsenal

28 August 2021 4:44 PM

Team SA’s Weyers and Mahlangu score gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

28 August 2021 3:09 PM

