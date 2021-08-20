South Africans Doing Great Things with Katlego Kgositlou

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC) winner of the Youth Empowerment Category from the Play Your Part Awards, as they address the variety of socio-economic issues and challenges for high school learners and troubled youth in general, not just in cities and townships, but those in remote rural areas where it's needed the most.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Stop looking for the big miracle, and start appreciating the million little things that make up the miracle. How to measure if things are starting to change in your life".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Erika Bornman, author and survivor as told about in her recently released book, "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu" and finally escaping a restrictive religious community along with rehabilitation into ‘normal’ life after a decade of ritual humiliation, brainwashing and abuse.
Joining Erika are two of the journalists from the News24 investigation team overseen by Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor...
We talk to Deon Wiggett, author and journalist and Nokuthula Manyathi, Producer and Narrator on behalf of the news24 team that won the internationally renowned One World Media Award for Radio and Podcast 2021 by exposing this investigation.
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the concept of having "clarity of vision" for your future, I'll tackle the subject from a different perspective and say Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process.
For our education and employment feature we cross over to the US, joined by Shai Reshef, President of the University of the People (UoPeople) on their fastest-growing tuition-free online university in the world spurred on by the impacts of Covid-19, and their plans to increase its reach amongst South African students as a result of limited educational opportunities within South Africa’s so-called missing middle student demographic.
Leanne Emery, Acting Co-CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES), reacting to the SA’s quarterly labour force survey showing that unemployment increased to 34.4% in the second quarter of this year, from 32.6% in the first quarter. How can the unemployment issue be better dealt with.
On Legal Matter, we look at the issue of is it possible to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in the workplace and we will be joined by Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.
Oliver Dickson, political analyst, joined Aubrey to talk about on his latest Business Day column which states Patel as the weakest link in SA's economic cluster, adding that Ramaphosa missed an opportunity when reshuffling his cabinet by not bidding goodbye to ineffective trade, industry & competition Minister.