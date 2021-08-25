On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the concept of having "clarity of vision" for your future, I'll tackle the subject from a different perspective and say Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process.
Prince Mashele, Political Analyst, talking about his latest article titled "After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), talking about the rules of the upcoming municipal elections, who may participate, what levels of compliance is the IEC looking for, what plans the IEC have made to the elections free and fair during the Covid pandemic and what they are doing to keep the electorate safe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Trudy Smith, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician who also specializes as a Gynae Oncologist at Wits Donald Gordon as well as senior lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand to focus on everything obstetrician and gynaecological issues 101 in reflection of Woman's Month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi CeramicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development
Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support.
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer.LISTEN TO PODCAST