Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu"

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa. 31 August 2021 4:06 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu"

Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu"

25 August 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Erika Bornman, author and survivor as told about in her recently released book, "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu" and finally escaping a restrictive religious community along with rehabilitation into ‘normal’ life after a decade of ritual humiliation, brainwashing and abuse.

Joining Erika are two of the journalists from the News24 investigation team overseen by Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor...

We talk to Deon Wiggett, author and journalist and Nokuthula Manyathi, Producer and Narrator on behalf of the news24 team that won the internationally renowned One World Media Award for Radio and Podcast 2021 by exposing this investigation.


Man Torque: “Rape: A South African Nightmare” – An ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure

31 August 2021 10:19 PM
Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice

31 August 2021 9:13 PM
After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

30 August 2021 11:17 PM

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst, talking about his latest article titled "After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances".

Rules of the upcoming Municipal Elections

30 August 2021 10:17 PM

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), talking about the rules of the upcoming municipal elections, who may participate, what levels of compliance is the IEC looking for, what plans the IEC have made to the elections free and fair during the Covid pandemic and what they are doing to keep the electorate safe.

Medical Matters: Obstetrician and Gynaecological issues 101

30 August 2021 9:56 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Trudy Smith, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician who also specializes as a Gynae Oncologist at Wits Donald Gordon as well as senior lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand to focus on everything obstetrician and gynaecological issues 101 in reflection of Woman's Month.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

27 August 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

27 August 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 

Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

26 August 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

Crime Time: BAIT - To catch a killer

26 August 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer. 

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

Local

Two Nigerian states try out COVID vaccine passes

31 August 2021 8:39 PM

J&J's HIV vaccine fails in sub-Saharan Africa trial

31 August 2021 7:55 PM

Msagala and IGS: How they siphoned millions through cheques from Transnet

31 August 2021 7:48 PM

