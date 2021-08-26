Crime Time: BAIT - To catch a killer

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel V: Test it out Thursday - CATERPY- Non-tying active laces
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Health: Black Africans genectically at risk for rheumatic heart disease
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mark Engel - Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT at ...
125
Today at 05:10
Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Mthimkhulu - Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
125
Today at 06:10
ANC is a house on fire as elections loom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior research fellow and political analyst at Institute for Global Dialogue
125
Today at 06:25
Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive “Field Guide to Insects of South Africa” at University Of Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Designing for Heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SIU says Mkhize acted unlawfully
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
125
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Miss South Africa's book about bullying hits the stores today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:10
Enough with the Electricity Increases already!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francesca de Gasparis - Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
125
Today at 09:45
Is ANC MP Havard a spy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
125
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
125
Today at 10:30
CANNABIS MATER PLAN PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Tony Ehrenreich - Parliamentary Officer at COSATU
Gareth Prince
125
Today at 11:05
Send Off Funeral App
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zolani Matebese
125
Today at 17:45
Books: Paula Hawkins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
