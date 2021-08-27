Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
View all Local
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 3 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Meiki Kobela

3 September 2021 11:46 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature with Meiki Ngcengeni, co-founder of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Ayanda Borotho

3 September 2021 10:20 PM

Ayanda is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo and role in Isibaya, that has cemented her presence in the acting industry, a role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. Ayanda also worked for TBWA Gavin Reddy Hawn Adverting agency, Adworx, among others. Today she’s come full-circle and runs a small communications consultancy, Lechem Consulting of which she is founder and director. She is also partner in AvadMedia and a producer for Nqobile a show on Mzansi Magic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

3 September 2021 8:42 PM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo, IEC Chief Electoral Officer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: “Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?”

2 September 2021 11:13 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof. William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance, talking about a recent webinar that he had on “Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Griekwastad Murders: The Crime that Shook South Africa

2 September 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Jacques Steenkamp, author of the bestselling novel ‘The Griekwastad Murders’, which is has been adapted into a feature film by crime writer & filmmaker Deon Meyer. His book is the riveting account of what really happened on Naauwhoek farm in Griekwastad on the 6 April 2014 when a young boy, Don Steenkamp, was the sole survivor after his family was killed in what seemed to be just another farm murder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue

2 September 2021 9:15 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we’re joined by Clinical Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, talking ‘pandemic fatigue’; what it is, how to identity it, how to deal with it and what measures people should put in place to take care of mental health. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

1 September 2021 11:11 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Investing in a sure thing”.  What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Mr. Sexpo Writes Tell-all Autobiography About Life Inside the Adult Entertainment Industry Bubble And What Really Happened to South Africa Sexpo

1 September 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Australia, joined by David Ross, Mr. Sexpo, for the first exclusive interview around his upcoming tell-all autobiography launch as based on his life and work within the adult entertainment industry which finally conceived and launched the global Sexpo lifestyle exhibition. A not to be missed sneak peek on a salacious tale of sex industry savvy and what really goes on behind the facade within the adult entertainment world... All will be revealed!

Those interested in obtaining an advance copy of David’s autobiography should register their interest at https://bit.ly/3cLigcG 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Generational Wealth: Hard to create, harder to pass on

1 September 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks about generational wealth. As hard as it is to create, it's even harder to pass on. Most studies show that by the 3rd generation, in most cases more than 90% of the family wealth has been lost. Why is this and what can be done about it?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Female Fear Factory

31 August 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque, we wrap Woman’s Month with a special show highlight, joined by Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and award winning feminist author of multiple titles, tonight specifically honing in on “Rape: A South African Nightmare” and predominantly her latest follow up book and release, ‘Female Fear Factory: Gender and Patriarchy Under Racial Capitalism’, for an in-depth focus and much needed conversation to the ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure – the underlying core and basis for our Man Torque show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC

Local Politics

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

'Govt exploring incentives to encourage South Africans to get jabbed'

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Komodo dragon, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

4 September 2021 2:53 PM

Arts and Culture Department 'committed' to keeping Liliesleaf farm open

4 September 2021 2:37 PM

Suspended City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo did not disclose investigation

4 September 2021 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA