South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature with Meiki Ngcengeni, co-founder of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners.
Ayanda is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo and role in Isibaya, that has cemented her presence in the acting industry, a role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. Ayanda also worked for TBWA Gavin Reddy Hawn Adverting agency, Adworx, among others. Today she's come full-circle and runs a small communications consultancy, Lechem Consulting of which she is founder and director. She is also partner in AvadMedia and a producer for Nqobile a show on Mzansi Magic.
Guest: Sy Mamabolo, IEC Chief Electoral Officer
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof. William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance, talking about a recent webinar that he had on "Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?".
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Jacques Steenkamp, author of the bestselling novel 'The Griekwastad Murders', which is has been adapted into a feature film by crime writer & filmmaker Deon Meyer. His book is the riveting account of what really happened on Naauwhoek farm in Griekwastad on the 6 April 2014 when a young boy, Don Steenkamp, was the sole survivor after his family was killed in what seemed to be just another farm murder.
On Psychological Matters this evening we're joined by Clinical Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, talking 'pandemic fatigue'; what it is, how to identity it, how to deal with it and what measures people should put in place to take care of mental health.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Investing in a sure thing". What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Australia, joined by David Ross, Mr. Sexpo, for the first exclusive interview around his upcoming tell-all autobiography launch as based on his life and work within the adult entertainment industry which finally conceived and launched the global Sexpo lifestyle exhibition. A not to be missed sneak peek on a salacious tale of sex industry savvy and what really goes on behind the facade within the adult entertainment world... All will be revealed!
Those interested in obtaining an advance copy of David’s autobiography should register their interest at https://bit.ly/3cLigcG
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks about generational wealth. As hard as it is to create, it's even harder to pass on. Most studies show that by the 3rd generation, in most cases more than 90% of the family wealth has been lost. Why is this and what can be done about it?
For tonight's Man Torque, we wrap Woman's Month with a special show highlight, joined by Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and award winning feminist author of multiple titles, tonight specifically honing in on "Rape: A South African Nightmare" and predominantly her latest follow up book and release, 'Female Fear Factory: Gender and Patriarchy Under Racial Capitalism', for an in-depth focus and much needed conversation to the ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure – the underlying core and basis for our Man Torque show.