Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Madelein Steenkamp - Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
Today at 05:10
Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Are smart meter electricity tariffs higher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 06:10
Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Preez
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Theart - Artistic director at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK)
Today at 07:07
SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant
Today at 07:20
iLitha Park community work together for better opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lwam Bungane
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miss Sarah Midgley
Robyn Porteous
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 09:20
Why does the city not fix the Platteklip Road robots?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre
June Dolley-Major
Today at 10:05
The history of mountain passes in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trygve Roberts - Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today at 10:30
Victory for Bromwell Street Residents
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnell Commando - First applicant and spokesperson at Bromwell residents
Today at 11:05
What's happening at the SPACE?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esra Overberg - curator at Jazz on Red
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi. 7 September 2021 1:14 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

1 September 2021 11:11 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Investing in a sure thing”.  What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa

7 September 2021 9:42 PM

Mbizo Ndhlovu, Secretary: Thembisa Concerned Residents, gives the latest news update with regards to the crime housing syndicate that we discussed a while back.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on missing 12 year old girl in Kew

7 September 2021 9:23 PM

Sihle from Kew called with an update on the missing child that was reported on The Azania Mosaka Show. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matter: Need a Divorce Lawyer – what to expect during your first consultation

7 September 2021 9:20 PM

On Legal Matters were joined by Claire Thomson, Head of family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys joins us to talk about what a person should expect when they're having their first meeting with a divorce lawyer.

website:https://witzinc.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pros and cons of IEC decision

6 September 2021 11:06 PM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, AND Jamie Mightie, Political Analyst talking about whether the concourt decision for the elections to go ahead will give other parties more advantages over than others or could we see change in leadership in municipalities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public

6 September 2021 9:32 PM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)'s Executive Secretary, Lawson Naidoo, joins to talk about CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Debunking myths on vaccinations

6 September 2021 9:16 PM

Professor Helen Reese medical researcher and the founder and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute of the University of Witwatersrand joins Aubrey to debunk myths about vaccines and the importance of vaccinating.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Meiki Kobela

3 September 2021 11:46 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature with Meiki Ngcengeni, co-founder of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Ayanda Borotho

3 September 2021 10:20 PM

Ayanda is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo and role in Isibaya, that has cemented her presence in the acting industry, a role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. Ayanda also worked for TBWA Gavin Reddy Hawn Adverting agency, Adworx, among others. Today she’s come full-circle and runs a small communications consultancy, Lechem Consulting of which she is founder and director. She is also partner in AvadMedia and a producer for Nqobile a show on Mzansi Magic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

