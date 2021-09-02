Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time. 8 September 2021 11:10 AM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue

Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue

2 September 2021 9:15 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we’re joined by Clinical Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, talking ‘pandemic fatigue’; what it is, how to identity it, how to deal with it and what measures people should put in place to take care of mental health. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa

7 September 2021 9:42 PM

Mbizo Ndhlovu, Secretary: Thembisa Concerned Residents, gives the latest news update with regards to the crime housing syndicate that we discussed a while back.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on missing 12 year old girl in Kew

7 September 2021 9:23 PM

Sihle from Kew called with an update on the missing child that was reported on The Azania Mosaka Show. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matter: Need a Divorce Lawyer – what to expect during your first consultation

7 September 2021 9:20 PM

On Legal Matters were joined by Claire Thomson, Head of family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys joins us to talk about what a person should expect when they're having their first meeting with a divorce lawyer.

website:https://witzinc.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pros and cons of IEC decision

6 September 2021 11:06 PM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, AND Jamie Mightie, Political Analyst talking about whether the concourt decision for the elections to go ahead will give other parties more advantages over than others or could we see change in leadership in municipalities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public

6 September 2021 9:32 PM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)'s Executive Secretary, Lawson Naidoo, joins to talk about CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Debunking myths on vaccinations

6 September 2021 9:16 PM

Professor Helen Reese medical researcher and the founder and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute of the University of Witwatersrand joins Aubrey to debunk myths about vaccines and the importance of vaccinating.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Meiki Kobela

3 September 2021 11:46 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature with Meiki Ngcengeni, co-founder of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Ayanda Borotho

3 September 2021 10:20 PM

Ayanda is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo and role in Isibaya, that has cemented her presence in the acting industry, a role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. Ayanda also worked for TBWA Gavin Reddy Hawn Adverting agency, Adworx, among others. Today she’s come full-circle and runs a small communications consultancy, Lechem Consulting of which she is founder and director. She is also partner in AvadMedia and a producer for Nqobile a show on Mzansi Magic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

Business

Godongwana: Impact of July riots could persist beyond 2021

8 September 2021 6:36 PM

NDZ: Ramaphosa busy with consultations ahead of lockdown announcement

8 September 2021 6:15 PM

Mabuza: The more people who vaccinate, the better our economy performs

8 September 2021 5:22 PM

