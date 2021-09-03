Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case. 9 September 2021 1:48 PM
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means. 9 September 2021 11:51 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die. 9 September 2021 10:41 AM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

3 September 2021 8:42 PM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo, IEC Chief Electoral Officer


Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person

8 September 2021 11:12 PM
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

8 September 2021 10:18 PM
Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

8 September 2021 9:18 PM
ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

Update on eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa

7 September 2021 9:42 PM

Mbizo Ndhlovu, Secretary: Thembisa Concerned Residents, gives the latest news update with regards to the crime housing syndicate that we discussed a while back.

Update on missing 12 year old girl in Kew

7 September 2021 9:23 PM

Sihle from Kew called with an update on the missing child that was reported on The Azania Mosaka Show. 

Legal Matter: Need a Divorce Lawyer – what to expect during your first consultation

7 September 2021 9:20 PM

On Legal Matters were joined by Claire Thomson, Head of family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys joins us to talk about what a person should expect when they're having their first meeting with a divorce lawyer.

website:https://witzinc.co.za 

Pros and cons of IEC decision

6 September 2021 11:06 PM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, AND Jamie Mightie, Political Analyst talking about whether the concourt decision for the elections to go ahead will give other parties more advantages over than others or could we see change in leadership in municipalities.

CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public

6 September 2021 9:32 PM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)'s Executive Secretary, Lawson Naidoo, joins to talk about CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public.

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

Opinion

PSC: Water Dept still struggling to pay supplier invoices on time

9 September 2021 6:22 PM

CT doctors recount agony of watching unvaccinated people fight for lives in ICU

9 September 2021 5:50 PM

Over a third of GP households living below poverty line due to COVID - survey

9 September 2021 5:02 PM

