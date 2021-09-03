Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mbizo Ndhlovu, Secretary: Thembisa Concerned Residents, gives the latest news update with regards to the crime housing syndicate that we discussed a while back.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sihle from Kew called with an update on the missing child that was reported on The Azania Mosaka Show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters were joined by Claire Thomson, Head of family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys joins us to talk about what a person should expect when they're having their first meeting with a divorce lawyer.
website:https://witzinc.co.za
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, AND Jamie Mightie, Political Analyst talking about whether the concourt decision for the elections to go ahead will give other parties more advantages over than others or could we see change in leadership in municipalities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)'s Executive Secretary, Lawson Naidoo, joins to talk about CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public.LISTEN TO PODCAST