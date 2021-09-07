ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Water pollution with Kevin Winter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Book "Superfoods"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jane Griffiths - Author at ...
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Wills Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides
Today at 14:40
Michaelis art student silent auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jet Withers
Today at 14:50
Music - Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:40
City of Cape Town issues warning against illegal event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
106 corpses to Eastern Cape after Western Cape crematoriums overwhelmed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen collision with Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 16:55
EFF Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:05
A Global Witness Study: A record number of environmental activists have been killed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Wilson
Today at 17:20
Police chief Bheki Cele: 30 Days to fix a catastrophic legislative blunder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Nicholson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed. 13 September 2021 12:46 PM
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality. 13 September 2021 12:03 PM
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplace 13 September 2021 11:27 AM
View all Local
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children? Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children. 13 September 2021 9:02 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021. 13 September 2021 8:23 AM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation

10 September 2021 11:14 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

10 September 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of the Xhosa people [Part 2]

9 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing'

9 September 2021 10:54 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Jana van der Merwe, Huisgenoot and You Magazine Journalist and author of 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing' which exposes one of the most horrific crimes ever documented in the sleepy gold-mining town of Welkom back in April 2011.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Youth and Sexuality - Traumas Encountered by youth

9 September 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment  : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person

8 September 2021 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person’".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

8 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State to focus on Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August). The interview is also a follow up to our most recent and fascinating discussion with Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg, globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants, to explore and show the importance of traditional medicine – especially African traditional medicine – as part of indigenous medical knowledge. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

8 September 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager continues with part 2 if generational wealth discussion. Talk to your kids about their inheritance and transference of wealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

Local

What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding expected yet after Kendal Power Station fire

13 September 2021 1:01 PM

Sassa still processing 845k applications of COVID grant, over 3.7m declined

13 September 2021 12:32 PM

Zikalala calls for speedy arrest after ANC members killed during branch meeting

13 September 2021 11:17 AM

