In Conversation with Dr Eve: Youth and Sexuality - Traumas Encountered by youth

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.