Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Thokozani Mhlambi
Renée Leeuwner - Communications and Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium
Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery - The skin we're in with The Cape Skin Doctor
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ronald Abels
Today at 07:40
Recovery Walk Cape Town - show your support this Recovery Month (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Shireen Prins
Today at 08:10
Artificial Intelligence (AI) life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Landcruiser 300
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Sandi Shultz (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Youth Classical Concert at Artscape
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Latest Local
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James. 17 September 2021 5:20 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa' Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation. 17 September 2021 12:54 PM
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

13 September 2021 9:13 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Gita Naidu, and President of the South African Children's Study Cancer Group: SACCSG to focus on September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers to emphasize the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions, specifically though a time of Covid.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vanita Daniels, Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence [NPO]

17 September 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels,  Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.

Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'

17 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an ex­MK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history. 

Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup

16 September 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.

Crime Time: True Crime South Africa Podcast

16 September 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Nicole Engelbrecht, host and creator of True Crime South Africa which is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced here in SA. The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases. 

Psychological Matters: #WorldSuicidePreventionDay: Suicide – Underrated and Misunderstood

16 September 2021 9:14 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Ancel George, Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay (10 September), Suicide being underrated and misunderstood. We look at who is at risk, reading the warning signs, and how to respond. 

email: mgwp4life@gmail.com  

Change your mindset feature - “Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

15 September 2021 11:25 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?  One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Living Deserts of Southern Africa

15 September 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Barry Lovegrove, Professor Emeritus at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Evolutionary physiologist specialising in the diversity of metabolic adaptations in birds and mammals, a National Research Foundation A-rated scientist and author of Fires of Life: Endothermy in Birds and Mammals, tonight focusing on all these weird and Wonderful things, which also brings to the conversation, his latest book, ‘Living Deserts of Southern Africa’. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How couples can merge their financial plans.

15 September 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, Independent Financial & Investment Advisor, talking about how couples can merge their financial plans.

website: https://marcelwasserman.co.za 

The Love Connection: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex

14 September 2021 10:14 PM

Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. 


We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.

Legal Matters: National Wills Week

14 September 2021 9:35 PM

More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.

website:www.capitallegacy.co.za 

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

Local Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

Local Opinion Politics

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

17 September 2021 9:04 PM

Macron says 50 mn vaccinated in France with at least one jab

17 September 2021 8:13 PM

Vaccine nasal sprays aim to 'shut door' on virus

17 September 2021 7:41 PM

