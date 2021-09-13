Importance of local government elections

For our Education/Employment/Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) and Keet Van Zyl, Knife Capital Co-Founder & Partner join Aubrey to talk about the Khulisani Ventures initiatives, its impact, importance and role of investment into South African Black Businesses.
contact details:info@knifecap.com OR www.mic.co.za
For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, (female) Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development’s Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men’s health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matter, we look at the ongoing debate that’s currently happening of companies making the move to mandatory vaccination policy for their employees with Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Colin Thakur, the InSETA Research Chair in Digitalisation, from Durban University of technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?”LISTEN TO PODCAST
We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA’s Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against ‘political intolerance’ in KZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital, talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.
website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels, Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an exMK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.LISTEN TO PODCAST