Importance of local government elections

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme. 21 September 2021 5:02 PM
Ex-crime reporter tells story of how she helped catch the Norwood serial killer CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and former crime reporter Janine Lazarus about her new book "Bait: To Catch a Killer". 21 September 2021 3:00 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary. 21 September 2021 4:39 PM
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
Importance of local government elections

Importance of local government elections

13 September 2021 10:12 PM

Mike Makwela, Planact’s Senior Programme Coordinator will joins us to discuss the importance of accountability at the upcoming Municipal Election and Service Delivery.


Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?

21 September 2021 11:13 PM

 For our Education/Employment/Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) and Keet Van Zyl, Knife Capital Co-Founder & Partner join Aubrey to talk about the Khulisani Ventures initiatives, its impact, importance and role of investment into South African Black Businesses.

contact details:info@knifecap.com  OR www.mic.co.za  

Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments

21 September 2021 10:13 PM

For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, (female) Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development’s Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men’s health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy

21 September 2021 9:16 PM

On Legal Matter, we look at the ongoing debate that’s currently happening of companies making the move to mandatory vaccination policy for their employees with Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans.

Is SA ready for e-voting?

20 September 2021 11:14 PM

Prof. Colin Thakur, the InSETA Research Chair in Digitalisation, from Durban  University of technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?”

DA's reaction to Concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists

20 September 2021 10:18 PM

We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA’s Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink. 

EFF condemns the ANCs intimidation and political intolerance in Dambuza, Kwa-Zul Natal

20 September 2021 9:41 PM

EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against ‘political intolerance’ in KZN.

Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital,  talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.

website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za  

South Africans Doing Great Things - Vanita Daniels, Director at Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence [NPO]

17 September 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels,  Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.

Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'

17 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an ex­MK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history. 

Africa At A Glance: Guinea Coup

16 September 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.

'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school

Local

[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos

Business Lifestyle

WC stats show deaths and hospitalisations during peak mostly unvaccinated people

Local

SA regulator approves controversial floating power plants

21 September 2021 8:52 PM

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:45 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

