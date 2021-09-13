Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling?

For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, (female) Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development’s Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men’s health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

