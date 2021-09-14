The Love Connection: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex

Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships.
We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa's Most Notorious Female Killers.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve' this week we focus on The distress> Trauma of sexual /gender and sexual-orientation, dis-figuration.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about part 2 of "Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we highlight heritage month, joined once again by Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker on South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices, along with the origins and teachings of the Sangoma and Inyanga, their calling, and an inside exploration along with the meanings behind the throwing of the bones.
On financial matters, we talk about money and marriage; how your spouse influences your financial behaviour with Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli.
For our Education/Employment/Entrepreneurship feature we talk to Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) and Keet Van Zyl, Knife Capital Co-Founder & Partner join Aubrey to talk about the Khulisani Ventures initiatives, its impact, importance and role of investment into South African Black Businesses.
contact details:info@knifecap.com OR www.mic.co.za
For this evenings Man Torque, we are joined by Nomandla Mhlauli, Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and Ntando Yola - SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson to follow up on the discussion we had in 2020 on the initiative from the Department of Social Development which launched the inaugural Traditional Men's Parliaments last week, 17th September 2021, with the Takuwani Riime Men's Movement in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and South African National Aids Council launched in 2018, as part of the implementation of the Department of Social Development's Men Championing Change programme which aims to impact on positive social behavioural change and socio-economic development, men's health and the prevention of new HIV infections and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
On Legal Matter, we look at the ongoing debate that's currently happening of companies making the move to mandatory vaccination policy for their employees with Talita Laubscher, Partner at Bowmans.
Prof. Colin Thakur, the InSETA Research Chair in Digitalisation, from Durban University of technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?"