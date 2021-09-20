Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital, talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.
website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals, and go live where your goals are, and to move away from where they are not”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over live to Minnesota, USA, joined by Scott Alan Roberts, Rogue Historian, Rapscallion Theologian, Adventurer, Paranormalist, Photographer and Author on one of his many books and works, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk about nothing worth doing ever came easy with Luthuli Capital’s Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli. Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that’s required.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matter were joined by Julian Jones, Partner at Webber Wentzel, talking about keeping your creditors close, but your lawyers closer. We will be looking at the legalities surrounding insolvency and business rescue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Letsoalo | a Sankarist, an activist and Law academicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & H and Prof. Adrian Puren | Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
In Africa At A Glance were joined by Prof David Himbara, educator, author, professor of international development based in Toronto, Canada; talking Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic, being found guilty “of funding terrorism” after a trial that supporters say was politically motivated.LISTEN TO PODCAST