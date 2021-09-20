Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening. 30 September 2021 5:10 PM
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities. 30 September 2021 3:33 PM
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa. 30 September 2021 11:52 AM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

20 September 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital,  talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.

website: www.geriatricsociety.co.za  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals

29 September 2021 11:14 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals, and go live where your goals are, and to move away from where they are not”

Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins'

29 September 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over live to Minnesota, USA, joined by Scott Alan Roberts, Rogue Historian, Rapscallion Theologian, Adventurer, Paranormalist, Photographer and Author on one of his many books and works, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins’.

Financial Matters: Nothing worth doing ever came easy

29 September 2021 9:14 PM

On financial matters, we talk about nothing worth doing ever came easy with Luthuli Capital’s Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli. Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that’s required.

Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

28 September 2021 11:18 PM

Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.

The Love Connection: "In to me you see" (intimacy)

28 September 2021 11:13 PM

Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.

Legal Matters: Keep your creditors close, but your lawyers closer

28 September 2021 11:07 PM

On Legal Matter were joined by Julian Jones, Partner at Webber Wentzel, talking about keeping your creditors close, but your lawyers closer. We will be looking at the legalities surrounding insolvency and business rescue.

The truth about these elections … it’s our time to eat

27 September 2021 11:09 PM

Guest: David Letsoalo | a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic

ANC launches manifesto

27 September 2021 10:25 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Reporter

Medical Matters: Why vaccinate?

27 September 2021 10:21 PM

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & H and Prof. Adrian Puren | Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

 

More info: 

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/comirnaty 
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/covid-19-vaccine-janssen 

Africa At A Glance: Hotel Rwanda hero, Paul Rusesabagina found guilty of terrorism

24 September 2021 12:12 AM

 In Africa At A Glance were joined by Prof David Himbara, educator, author, professor of international development based in Toronto, Canada; talking Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero turned government critic, being found guilty “of funding terrorism” after a trial that supporters say was politically motivated. 

