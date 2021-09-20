DA's reaction to Concourt’s decision on the reopening of candidates lists

Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.

arrow_forward