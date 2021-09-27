ANC launches manifesto

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Credit has reduced minimum income
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Sadiki
Today at 16:55
Facebook Global Outage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
Constitutional Court Nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
Law stopping single fathers from registering children in their name is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stanley Malematja
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown' Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 5 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
ANC launches manifesto

ANC launches manifesto

27 September 2021 10:25 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Snr Reporter


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

At which level does the constitutes trump customary or or vis-a-versa?

4 October 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

4 October 2021 10:35 PM

Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

4 October 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Chaeli Mycroft

1 October 2021 11:19 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Terry Angelos

1 October 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Terry Angelos on her latest book release, ‘White Trash” – a memoir as a high-class call girl which goes behind the scenes of a seedy underbelly embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients, and much… much more, although her story, in fact, turns into a miraculous journey to redemption.

NB: Book just hit No.5 exclusive books: top best selling memoirs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Origins and history of Xhosa people [Part 2]

30 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

30 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa Post Analysis

30 September 2021 9:06 PM

Dr. David Harrison, Head of the Vaccination Demand Creation Unit, on digital certificates and what we lacked or missed in terms of making the vaccination process a success from the onset.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals

29 September 2021 11:14 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “It’s time to do a rain dance on your goals, and go live where your goals are, and to move away from where they are not”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: 'The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins'

29 September 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over live to Minnesota, USA, joined by Scott Alan Roberts, Rogue Historian, Rapscallion Theologian, Adventurer, Paranormalist, Photographer and Author on one of his many books and works, ‘The Rise and Fall of the Nephilim: The Untold Story of Fallen Angels, Giants on the Earth, and Their Extraterrestrial Origins’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Business World

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

EWN Highlights

World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

5 October 2021 3:14 PM

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

5 October 2021 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA