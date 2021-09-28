The Love Connection: "In to me you see" (intimacy)

Tonight, we bring you the 2nd episode of our exciting and brand new feature, 'The Love Connection', which airs bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. This evening, we are joined by "Dr. D": Dorianne Weil, Clinical and organizational psychologist and renowned TV and Radio talk show host to explore "In to me you see" (intimacy) - Identifying and changing the issues and secrets that block us from being vulnerable, trusting, and un-afraid to love as well as beloved.
For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters we joined by, Brett Bentley, Founder and CEO of Bentley Attorneys, a law firm specialising in credit law and recoveries to talk about "the legalities of agreements and suretyships signed electronically".
Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Terry Angelos on her latest book release, ‘White Trash” – a memoir as a high-class call girl which goes behind the scenes of a seedy underbelly embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients, and much… much more, although her story, in fact, turns into a miraculous journey to redemption.
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.