Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy.

