Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

Today at 15:40
How we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Director at Section27
Today at 16:05
What do we say to the Anti Vaxxers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:55
The status of The SADC in Northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:05
The five-month digital migration target
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Harber - Campaign for Free Expression
Today at 17:45
Free yourself! Learn to love your body, no matter what the scale says.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carryn Ann Nel
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the... 6 October 2021 1:38 PM
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Local
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained Zita Hansungule, of the Centre For Child Law, outlines the ConCourt ruling to Refilwe Moloto. 6 October 2021 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go

28 September 2021 11:18 PM

Graduating with an undergraduate degree is undeniably an immense accomplishment, considering the sacrifices made by both students and their families. However, the prized undergraduate degree is gradually losing its status as the gold standard qualification for job applicants today. Dr Priscilla Mensah, Director for Research Development at Nelson Mandela University, joins us to discuss on ‘Why a postgraduate degree is the way to go”.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives PART 2

5 October 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives

5 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

Legal Matters: The Legalities Of Agreements And Suretyships Signed Electronically

5 October 2021 9:07 PM

On Legal Matters we joined by, Brett Bentley, Founder and CEO of Bentley Attorneys, a law firm specialising in credit law and recoveries to talk about "the legalities of agreements and suretyships signed electronically".

website:www.bentleylaw.co.za/brett-bentley/   

At which level does the constitutes trump customary or or vis-a-versa?

4 October 2021 11:12 PM

Siya Khumalo, Award winning author & Socio-Political Commentator, spoke to Aubrey about his latest article titled "If Prince Misuzulu was gay, would it count against his claim to the Zulu throne?".
 

Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

4 October 2021 10:35 PM

Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.

Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

4 October 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Chaeli Mycroft

1 October 2021 11:19 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 27-year-old Chaeli Mycroft, South African heroine who has made history multiple times over… from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, to being the first athlete in a wheelchair to complete the Comrades Marathon, from winning the International Children’s Peace Prize to founding the Chaeli Campaign, while Chaeli’s awards are numerous and her accomplishments many, she has just released an intimate portrayal to take readers along on the journey to show them what it takes to really, truly believe in one’s self – no matter what. ‘Unapologetically Able” is an inspiring book about 25 years of living and laughing with a disability and an inside look into living with cerebral palsy. 

Profile Interview with Terry Angelos

1 October 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Terry Angelos on her latest book release, ‘White Trash” – a memoir as a high-class call girl which goes behind the scenes of a seedy underbelly embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients, and much… much more, although her story, in fact, turns into a miraculous journey to redemption.

NB: Book just hit No.5 exclusive books: top best selling memoirs

Kwantu Feature: Origins and history of Xhosa people [Part 2]

30 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

30 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.

 

Trending

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Google to invest $1 bn to lift internet access in Africa

6 October 2021 3:30 PM

Two priests cleared after Vatican sex abuse trial

6 October 2021 2:37 PM

Sail on: Cruise tourism set to return to CT

6 October 2021 2:31 PM

