Crime Time: ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Jonathan Ancer, award-winning journalist, author, and former reporter at The Star, and Chris Whitfield, journalist and former editor of Cape Times, Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and acting editor of The Witness and Daily Sun as well as political correspondent for The Star, on their latest book, ‘Joining the Dots: An Unauthorised Biography of Pravin Gordhan’ who has been at the centre of many of the storms that have torn through South Africa’s political landscape. Gordhan has been investigated by the Hawks, fired as finance minister, accused of running a ‘rogue unit’ at SARS and come up against the public protector, to name a few. The book examines why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has been dragged into major controversies and made enemies such as public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and many of those associated with corruption.



