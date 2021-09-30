Kwantu Feature: Origins and history of Xhosa people [Part 2]

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.
In Africa At A Glance we talk to Abdirahim Saheed, BBC’s Monitoring Reporter, on a series they on “how did a group of local Mozambican militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention” by tracking the insurgents’ movement on the ground and online, BBC Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique became southern Africa’s latest terrorism hotspot.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'. Surviving The Beast is a memoir which rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson. Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On “In Conversation with Dr Eve “ we look at the issue of feeling invisible in bed and how to possibly overcome it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance. If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.
Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org
Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.
Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.
For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
