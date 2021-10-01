Profile Interview with Terry Angelos

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:53
Mayoral Candidate Rapid Fire- Fadiel Adams
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Prof Cheryl Hendricks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheryl Hendricks - Executive director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Film director Uga Carlini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Uga Carlini
Today at 13:33
Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizanne van der Spuy
Kieran Whyte
Today at 13:40
Restaurant news with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What to do if a tenant is late on rent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Brokenshaw, music guru
Today at 17:05
Interview: Gert van Rooyen house
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Park - Chairman at Capital Park Residents and Ratepayers Association
Latest Local
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Three suspects nabbed in Atlantis dog fighting event - and more arrests expected Cape Town’s law enforcement officers and inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA 11 October 2021 10:41 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
'We stand for minority rights' - Freedom Front Plus Wouter Wessels Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Freedom Front Plus Head of Elections and MP Wouter Wessels to discuss its manifesto. 11 October 2021 8:15 AM
COCT's eviction of District Six homeless declared unlawful, 'sets precedent' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, Jonty Cogger on the judgment handed down. 11 October 2021 7:21 AM
'I would like to see politicians who recognise the human face of homelessness' Sara-Jayne King hosts a discussion as organisations helping the homeless use the local elections to draw attention to the issue. 10 October 2021 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Why Western Cape food prices are most stable in South Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mervyn Abrahams,  Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group. 11 October 2021 10:18 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
View all Sport
Lockdown sensations Olive and Mabel starring in sell-out UK theatre tour Sara-Jayne King catches up with sports commentator Andrew Cotter who's now more known as the owner of the two famous labradors. 10 October 2021 12:00 PM
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
SA touted as prime holiday spot for UK travellers as 'red list' ban lifts today Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dirco's Clayson Monyela as South Africa is from today removed from the UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' 11 October 2021 9:58 AM
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview with Terry Angelos

Profile Interview with Terry Angelos

1 October 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Terry Angelos on her latest book release, ‘White Trash” – a memoir as a high-class call girl which goes behind the scenes of a seedy underbelly embroiled in the underworld of Chinese Mafia, depraved clients, and much… much more, although her story, in fact, turns into a miraculous journey to redemption.

NB: Book just hit No.5 exclusive books: top best selling memoirs


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Lulama Sigasana, head of the Ikamva Labantu Senior Citizens Programme

8 October 2021 11:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha

8 October 2021 10:15 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: How did a group of local Mozambicans militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention?

7 October 2021 11:18 PM

In Africa At A Glance we talk to Abdirahim Saheed, BBC’s Monitoring Reporter, on a series they on “how did a group of local Mozambican militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention” by tracking the insurgents’ movement on the ground and online, BBC Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique became southern Africa’s latest terrorism hotspot.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'

7 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'. Surviving The Beast is a memoir which rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson. Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: I feel invisible in bed

7 October 2021 9:17 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve “ we look at the issue of feeling invisible in bed and how to possibly overcome it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.

6 October 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Life is all about balance.  If any area of your life is not in balance it will not flow. So where is your life not flowing or moving ahead?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

6 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful we are joined once again by Michael Tellinger, Scientist, researcher, explorer, and internationally acclaimed author to explore The Anakim Giants as well as deeper levels of knowledge and science behind the ancient advanced technology left behind by the Anunnaki right here under our feet in South Africa.

Website:www.michaeltellinger.com AND https://ubuntuplanet.org 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Wealth is difficult to create, not impossible [Part 2]

6 October 2021 9:17 PM

Last week Mdu got a bit philosophical and reminded people that nothing worth doing ever came easy.

Most people fail to create wealth because they are looking for the shortcut, the get-rich-quick scheme as opposed to simply doing the hard work that's required. So, his week still on that discussion we look at “wealth is difficult to create, not impossible”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives PART 2

5 October 2021 11:11 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives

5 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature... we are joined by Tumiso Mashaba, award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father to unravel everything what it is to grow a man, as based on his new book 'A Father is Born', a memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives. Covering themes of fatherhood, masculinity, general trauma, abuse and mental health, this book unveils the portrait of what it is to be a family trying to survive against the backdrop of a gritty modern South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

UK police end review of Andrew allegations

11 October 2021 10:55 AM

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

11 October 2021 10:53 AM

Marumo Gallants coach sacked for abusing technical director after Arrows loss

11 October 2021 10:49 AM

