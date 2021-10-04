Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
View all Local
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

4 October 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Crime Time: Land. Race. Murder. Betrayal. The true story of a case that broke a South African town

14 October 2021 10:18 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

14 October 2021 9:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - The need for conscious leadership in the public space

13 October 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about “The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’

13 October 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’ as based on his book, multiple publications and works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How to transform your dream of wealth in to reality

13 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

12 October 2021 10:42 PM

Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: Boys/Men who are good at being bad and the woman who love them

12 October 2021 10:26 PM

Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...

We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.

I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Prescription Debt

12 October 2021 9:12 PM

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription debt; what it is, what you need to know about it, how long does it take for it to lapse and whether it can reoccur again.

Contact Details:

Tel: 021 422 0269

Email:trudie@broekmann.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

11 October 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled “Municipal elections and women’s representation in the country’s eight metros”.  Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates

11 October 2021 10:16 PM

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by Eugene Botha, Head of Legal governance and compliance at Patriotic Alliance; Mr. Brett Herron from The Good Party, and Mr. Ferlon Christians from ACDP and Ganief Hendricks, President of Al Jama-ah Mayoral Candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

Murder-accused Msibi’s defence says there're political motives behind his arrest

14 October 2021 7:39 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA