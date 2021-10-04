Medical Matters: Importance of vaccinating

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba,a leading South African immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to give more needed clarity on the importance of vaccinating.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about "The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify 'Mystifying Kabbalah' as based on his book, multiple publications and works.
On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.
Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.
Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...
We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.
I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'.
On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription debt; what it is, what you need to know about it, how long does it take for it to lapse and whether it can reoccur again.
Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled "Municipal elections and women's representation in the country's eight metros". Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?
Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we're joined by Eugene Botha, Head of Legal governance and compliance at Patriotic Alliance; Mr. Brett Herron from The Good Party, and Mr. Ferlon Christians from ACDP and Ganief Hendricks, President of Al Jama-ah Mayoral Candidate.