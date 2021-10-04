Roundtable Discussion: Johannesburg Mayorship candidacy

Roundtable for the Joburg Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections and we’re joined by DA – Dr. Mpho Phalatse; COPE – Colleen Makhubele; ActionSA – Herman Mashaba and EFF has sent through a representative as they don't have a candidate yet, Musa Shakes Tshabalala.
Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...
We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.
I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'.
On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription debt; what it is, what you need to know about it, how long does it take for it to lapse and whether it can reoccur again.
Contact Details:
Tel: 021 422 0269
Email:trudie@broekmann.co.za
Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled "Municipal elections and women's representation in the country's eight metros". Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?
Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we're joined by Eugene Botha, Head of Legal governance and compliance at Patriotic Alliance; Mr. Brett Herron from The Good Party, and Mr. Ferlon Christians from ACDP and Ganief Hendricks, President of Al Jama-ah Mayoral Candidate.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Blanche Cupido, Cardiologist with a special interest in adult congenital heart disease and vale disease, President of SA Heart, and a member of the South Africa cardiovascular disease working group that was involved in developing the Know Your Risk, Treat Your Numbers campaign to answer your questions on the dangers of High Cholesterol.
About Heart and Stroke Foundation
The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) is a non-profit organisation that plays a leading role in the fight against preventable heart disease and stroke, with the aim of seeing fewer people in South Africa suffer premature deaths and disabilities. For more info please visit: www.heartfoundation.co.za
About South African Heart Association (SA Heart)
SA Heart, the national cardiac society, strives to Advancing cardiovascular healthcare for all living in South Africa through science, training/education, policy making and member interests. For more info please visit: www.saheart.org
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Lulama Sigasana, head of the Ikamva Labantu Senior Citizens Programme, talking about Umelwane project which looks after the elderly and address certain needs that they have since they're the backbone of many families.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, iconic and award-winning South African actor, talking about his memoir "I am A Man"; that tells his wounds and his victories – and the lessons life has taught him on being a man.
In Africa At A Glance we talk to Abdirahim Saheed, BBC's Monitoring Reporter, on a series they on "how did a group of local Mozambican militants turn into a threat requiring international military intervention" by tracking the insurgents' movement on the ground and online, BBC Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique became southern Africa's latest terrorism hotspot.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by whistle-blower, former Bosasa chief operations officer himself, Angelo Agrizzi, on his latest multi-billion rand corruption tell all book, 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'. Surviving The Beast is a memoir which rips open a can of worms, exposing two decades of untold greed, politicking, corruption, bribery and deep state capture - a detailed confession, exposing the intimate fraudulent workings of a company, under the cult-like leadership of Gavin Watson. Agrizzi is one of few people with a first-hand account of what really happened behind the closed doors of Bosasa.