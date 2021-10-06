Weird & Wonderful Feature: exploring The Anakim Giants

Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...



We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.



I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'.

