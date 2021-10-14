Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
View all Business
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

Psychological Matters: Dealing with Exam Stress

14 October 2021 9:19 PM

On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of dealing with exam stress and we’re joined by Clinical Psychology, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and SADAG’s Spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Crime Time: Land. Race. Murder. Betrayal. The true story of a case that broke a South African town

14 October 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’. 
‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - The need for conscious leadership in the public space

13 October 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about “The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’

13 October 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to Jerusalem, Israel, joined by Professor Boaz Huss: Aron Bernstein Chair in Jewish History at the Goldstein-Goren dept. of Jewish Thought at the Ben-Gurion University, Vice-President of the European Society for the Study of Western Esotericism and author, on The New Age of Kabbalah to demystify ‘Mystifying Kabbalah’ as based on his book, multiple publications and works.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How to transform your dream of wealth in to reality

13 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk about how to transform your dream of wealth in to reality with Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital. Wealth is difficult to create but not impossible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

12 October 2021 10:42 PM

Sibongile 'Bobo' Mngxali, Head of People and Culture at Roche Diagnostics, joins to talk about unemployment, Employer value Proposition (EVP) and employment during and post pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: Boys/Men who are good at being bad and the woman who love them

12 October 2021 10:26 PM

Tonight, for our exciting and already popular new feature, 'The Love Connection', now airing bi-monthly on a Tuesday evening on the Aubrey Masango Show, where we explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships...

We look at boys who are good at being bad and the woman who love them.

I am joined by Dr Eugene Viljoen, SA renowned Clinical Psychologist and Sexologist with a special interest in Psycho-Neurology and Forensic Aviation Medicine, along with Tshidi Monkoe, a woman turned author on her journey taken on the road less travelled by falling in love with a man who was incarcerated, as revealed in her book, 'Prison Love'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Prescription Debt

12 October 2021 9:12 PM

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription debt; what it is, what you need to know about it, how long does it take for it to lapse and whether it can reoccur again.

Contact Details:

Tel: 021 422 0269

Email:trudie@broekmann.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women representation in the upcoming 2021 Local Government Election

11 October 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Thabo Rapoo, director for Research and Policy Department, in the Commission for Gender Equality, joins s to discuss his latest article published on IOL titled “Municipal elections and women’s representation in the country’s eight metros”.  Do we have enough women representation in these upcoming elections?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates

11 October 2021 10:16 PM

Roundtable for the Cape Town Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by Eugene Botha, Head of Legal governance and compliance at Patriotic Alliance; Mr. Brett Herron from The Good Party, and Mr. Ferlon Christians from ACDP and Ganief Hendricks, President of Al Jama-ah Mayoral Candidate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

It was ignorance: Buthelezi apologises for IFP poster featuring King Misuzulu

15 October 2021 3:19 PM

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

