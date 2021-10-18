If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’.

‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’

