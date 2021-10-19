Legal Matters: Prescription on Pension Funds

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription and answer a question that was posed by a listener on can pension funds be prescribed and if so, why and how does that work.
website:https://www.broekmann.co.za/contact-us/
Learnerships and internships both provide you with work experience, and both can be the start of a long and successful career. But there are big differences between the two. Learnerships and internships can often get confused as they both provide you with work experience. Joining us to discuss what could be right for your business is Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales, EduPower Skills Academy.
email: sean@edupowersa.co.za
For tonight's Man Torque feature we look at the lighter side of life with some comedic fun, joined by Ayabonga Kekana ...by day Broadcast journalist and radio personality, but by night ...Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association...An imaginary yet popular 'organization' which addresses social issues men face in South Africa today. From side chick drama and dealing with marital problems to crime, dating, leadership, teenage pregnancy, and GBV, this on-line 'Agony Uncle' is always ready with a word of advice, after gaining popularity with thousands of hits on his social media videos by using comedy for men in lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article “If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by EFF Representative, Dr Mamoloto Tlabela Tshwana; DA Representative, Marelise Fourie, MMC for finance; Abel Tau, ActionSA Mayoral candidate and Aaron Maluleke, ANC’s Deputy Regional Chairperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Mary Dawjee, Dentist at the Thinc Clinic, to look at how oral health offers clues about your overall health, and how problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body, with a focus on testing for genetic mutations which can determine if you have an increased risk of developing major diseases as a follow up to National Oral Health Month (September).LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Andrew Harding, Award-winning foreign correspondent, author, and winner of the 2021 Sunday Times CAN Literary Award for Nonfiction on his recent winning title, ‘These are not gentle people’.
‘Every so often a book comes very close to defining a nation’, states Justice Malala on the book: a true account of an event on a farm outside Parys in the Free State which rocked the community and ripped families apart. It’s a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a fast-paced literary thriller, revealing an entrenched culture of male violence that led to the question, ‘when a whole community is on trial, who pays the price?’
On Psychological Matters we look at the issue of dealing with exam stress and we’re joined by Clinical Psychology, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and SADAG’s Spokesperson Senzekile Shongwe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, and Queen Ramotsehoa talking about “The need for conscious leadership in the public space – especially with the elections coming up next month”.LISTEN TO PODCAST