Internships vs Learnerships: What's right for your business?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dmitri Jegels
Today at 16:05
The Burning Planet: What do the political manifestos promise to do about the climate crisis?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ethan van Diemen
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu
Today at 17:20
Do the Sisonke study participants require vaccine boosters?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Marc Blockman - Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct at ...
Today at 17:45
New Pat McCay single 'Six String of Love'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pat McCay
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 22 October 2021 1:08 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA. 22 October 2021 12:51 PM
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner' Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist. 22 October 2021 3:19 PM
See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products. 22 October 2021 12:40 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun Charges have yet to be filed but the police are conducting witness interviews. 22 October 2021 8:18 AM
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Internships vs Learnerships: What's right for your business?

Internships vs Learnerships: What's right for your business?

19 October 2021 11:07 PM

Learnerships and internships both provide you with work experience, and both can be the start of a long and successful career. But there are big differences between the two. Learnerships and internships can often get confused as they both provide you with work experience. Joining us to discuss what could be right for your business is Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales, EduPower Skills Academy.

email: sean@edupowersa.co.za   


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: Crisis in eSwatini froces SADC to deploy a team

21 October 2021 11:11 PM

In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the current events that have been unfolding in eSwatini and the SADC deploying a team there to try resolve the tension and unrests that have Gwen taking place. Faith Mabera, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, joins on this discussion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’

21 October 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Mitchells Plain cluster commander for the South African Police Service and head of police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape best known for his work as the head of the province’s anti-street gang unit and as Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard to take us behind the scenes of a criminal world as revealed in his latest book ‘Into Dark Water – A Police Memoir’, which not only presents a wide angle portrait of policing, politics and criminality in the Western Cape, but an intimate account of what it means to reach the highest ranks of policing and the price that the author has paid for following his calling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Depression /Anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this

21 October 2021 9:15 PM

On “I’m Conversation with Dr Eve” we focus on depression /anxiety in younger people due to covid-19 and parents’ responses to this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

20 October 2021 11:06 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs fact about UFOs

20 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What it means to become a person of value when creating wealth

20 October 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, we talk about what it means to become a person of value when creating wealth with Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Lighter side - social issues men face in South Africa today

19 October 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature we look at the lighter side of life with some comedic fun, joined by Ayabonga Kekana ...by day Broadcast journalist and radio personality, but by night ...Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association...An imaginary yet popular 'organization' which addresses social issues men face in South Africa today. From side chick drama and dealing with marital problems to crime, dating, leadership, teenage pregnancy, and GBV, this on-line 'Agony Uncle' is always ready with a word of advice, after gaining popularity with thousands of hits on his social media videos by using comedy for men in lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Prescription on Pension Funds

19 October 2021 9:27 PM

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription and answer a question that was posed by a listener on can pension funds be prescribed and if so, why and how does that work.

website:https://www.broekmann.co.za/contact-us/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?

18 October 2021 11:12 PM

David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article “If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Africa

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun

Entertainment

City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students

Local

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay

22 October 2021 3:29 PM

Karim: Vaccinating young people against COVID benefits overall community

22 October 2021 3:15 PM

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

