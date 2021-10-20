Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Psychology of a scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
David Rosenstein - Clinical psychologist and cognitive behaviour therapist. at Cape Behavioural Therapists
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Cape Point Opens Early to allow for fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frans van Rooyen - Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Absa Cape Epic 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde weekly COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets. 21 October 2021 10:32 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Local
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed

20 October 2021 11:06 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about where we left off 2 weeks ago – the conversation about balance in life – and how the right balance is needed if you are not finding flow in your finances, relationships, health or business.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs fact about UFOs

20 October 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature we cross over to the UK, joined once again by Philip Mantle, international UFO researcher, lecturer, broadcaster, author, and former Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association who has written numerous publications around the world as both editor and assistant editor of high street UFO publications to delve into the never ending fascination, mystery, myths vs facts, and legendary cases everything you always wanted to know about UFOs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: What it means to become a person of value when creating wealth

20 October 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, we talk about what it means to become a person of value when creating wealth with Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Internships vs Learnerships: What's right for your business?

19 October 2021 11:07 PM

Learnerships and internships both provide you with work experience, and both can be the start of a long and successful career. But there are big differences between the two. Learnerships and internships can often get confused as they both provide you with work experience. Joining us to discuss what could be right for your business is Sean Sharp, Executive Head of Sales, EduPower Skills Academy.

email: sean@edupowersa.co.za   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Lighter side - social issues men face in South Africa today

19 October 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature we look at the lighter side of life with some comedic fun, joined by Ayabonga Kekana ...by day Broadcast journalist and radio personality, but by night ...Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association...An imaginary yet popular 'organization' which addresses social issues men face in South Africa today. From side chick drama and dealing with marital problems to crime, dating, leadership, teenage pregnancy, and GBV, this on-line 'Agony Uncle' is always ready with a word of advice, after gaining popularity with thousands of hits on his social media videos by using comedy for men in lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Prescription on Pension Funds

19 October 2021 9:27 PM

On Legal Matter, we joined Trudi by Broekmann, Consumer Legal expert, as we look at the issue of prescription and answer a question that was posed by a listener on can pension funds be prescribed and if so, why and how does that work.

website:https://www.broekmann.co.za/contact-us/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?

18 October 2021 11:12 PM

David Letsoalo, a Sankarist, an activist and Law academic, joins us this evening to discuss his latest article “If Sankara is watching, can you imagine the pain and disappointment?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidacy

18 October 2021 10:12 PM

Roundtable for the Tshwane Mayoral Candidates on what they have to offer the constituency on the upcoming elections, and we’re joined by EFF Representative, Dr Mamoloto Tlabela Tshwana; DA Representative, Marelise Fourie, MMC for finance; Abel Tau, ActionSA Mayoral candidate and Aaron Maluleke, ANC’s Deputy Regional Chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Did you know that oral health is a window to general health?

18 October 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Mary Dawjee, Dentist at the Thinc Clinic, to look at how oral health offers clues about your overall health, and how problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body, with a focus on testing for genetic mutations which can determine if you have an increased risk of developing major diseases as a follow up to National Oral Health Month (September).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Andre Viljoen, the owner of the Woodstock Brewery

15 October 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined Andre Viljoen, owner of the Woodstock Brewery which has partnered with Great Commission United (GCU) to supply nutritious hot soup meals to hungry communities in the Cape Town metropolitan area as part of a community-led initiative to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

Africa Politics

Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

Local Opinion

Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord

Local

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi residents full of praise for 'John Wick' vigilante killer, says CPF

21 October 2021 11:04 AM

Noxolo Grootboom to receive honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

21 October 2021 10:47 AM

Smaller political parties backing themselves for serious challenge at polls

21 October 2021 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA