Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.

Today at 04:50
Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Justin du Toit - Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Today at 05:10
Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 05:46
How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thomas Garner - Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Today at 06:10
Meet Cape's new police ombudsman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oswald Reddy - Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman at Saps
Today at 06:25
Has de Kock's decision not to take the knee reaffirm racism suspicions within CSA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maynard Manyowa - journalist and filmmaker
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Sustainable footwear]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
SAPS warns of thousands of hotspots as violence plagues run-up to elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary de Haas - honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law,
Today at 07:20
Fairways Ratepayers Association laments poor service delivery ahead of LGE
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Abrahams - Chairman at Fairways Ratepayers Association (Fresca Southern Suburbs)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
IN STUDIO: Meet the new British High Commissioner to South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Antony Phillipson - British High Commissioner to South Africa at British High Commission
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Concourt ruling: Warrantless searches by police must be scrapped
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
What should SA or AU do if Ghana’s anti- LGBTQ legislation is passed? What should our response be?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy officer at Gender Dynamix
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Clanwillian
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greta Swart - Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accomodation
Today at 10:30
Ransomware attacks can hurt businesses further down the supply chain
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Engelbrecht
Today at 11:05
Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame
Today at 15:50
Hot Birds Research Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Susan Cunningham - Senior Lecture at FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT
Today at 16:05
Municipal Elections 2021: ANC road to #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Latest Local
Gordhan: No load shedding on election day, stages to drop going into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
View all Local
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
View all Sport
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain

22 October 2021 10:14 PM

Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?

27 October 2021 11:15 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think.  Which group do you fall under”?

Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

27 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa” as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the “River People” and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.

Financial Matters: The right and wrong mindset regarding money

27 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.

webste:www.marcelwasserman.co.za/   

Elite Productivity

26 October 2021 11:11 PM

If you’re keen on learning how to increase productivity with dwindling or limited resources”, join us as we talk to Bhekisisa Ngomane, an author, professional speaker and serial entrepreneur, talking about his book titled “ Elite Productivity”.

The Love Connection: “Married but Intimately Divorced”

26 October 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight’s Love Connection we get under the covers with Dr. Mashudu David Mbedzi, marriage counsellor and author to unpack complex relationship issues that can turn the bedroom into an intimate prison as coined in his book “Married but Intimately Divorced”. From eight types of cheating, toxic relationships to the point of strangers in marriage and emotional divorce, to marriage take over, betrayal, and pain as a daily menu, make sure to join us with all your calls. 

Legal Matters: Vaccination of teens - Children's legal consenting age to medical treatment

26 October 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight’s Legal Corner we are joined by Mtho Maphumulo, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams to continue the discussion around all your questions and issues on the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds, specifically looking at the legal implications and consenting age to medical treatment.

CAF sporting rights issue

25 October 2021 11:08 PM

Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane,  Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.

Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

25 October 2021 10:07 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.

Medical Matters: Should my child vaccinate?

25 October 2021 10:07 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.

South Africans Doing Great Things - 77 year old Baba Linda Twala, philanthropist and Alex Community Leader.

22 October 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra Linda

