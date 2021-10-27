Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra Linda

