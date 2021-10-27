Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.
If you’re keen on learning how to increase productivity with dwindling or limited resources”, join us as we talk to Bhekisisa Ngomane, an author, professional speaker and serial entrepreneur, talking about his book titled “ Elite Productivity”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Love Connection we get under the covers with Dr. Mashudu David Mbedzi, marriage counsellor and author to unpack complex relationship issues that can turn the bedroom into an intimate prison as coined in his book “Married but Intimately Divorced”. From eight types of cheating, toxic relationships to the point of strangers in marriage and emotional divorce, to marriage take over, betrayal, and pain as a daily menu, make sure to join us with all your calls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Legal Corner we are joined by Mtho Maphumulo, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams to continue the discussion around all your questions and issues on the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds, specifically looking at the legal implications and consenting age to medical treatment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane, Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we look at all your questions and issues with the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds with Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunisation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by uBaba Linda Twala, Alexandra community leader and philantropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex', who at 77 year's old, continues to uplift the Alexander community through his tireless outreach work to repair and build the range of socio-economic on the ground issues this commuity continues to face. Joining him for more, is his loyal apprentice, Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen, Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project and professional scuba diver who teaches children how to swim, all whilst assisting Bra LindaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain.LISTEN TO PODCAST