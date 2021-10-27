Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:39
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fish Hoek woman's body found on Noordhoek Beach, daughter and dog still missing False bay Echo reports the body of 26-year-old Fish Hoek woman Melissa Jacobs was found after she, her mom and dog went missing. 3 November 2021 11:55 AM
'We've unlocked hope in Cederberg' says Ruben Richards after impressive results Lester speaks to Dr Ruben Richards about the impressive performance of 'Cederberg Eerste' in the Local Government Election. 3 November 2021 11:36 AM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
View all Local
No jobs and a loss of faith in democracy - why young people didn't vote on 1 Nov Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Youth Capital's Mario Meyer about the declining youth vote in South Africa. 3 November 2021 11:32 AM
'Truman Prince put ANC in power in 2016 and Truman Prince will get you out' Interim Chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance in the Western Cape Truman Prince speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Central Karoo. 3 November 2021 7:48 AM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Robots are starting to deliver pizzas – we kid you not Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 3 November 2021 11:25 AM
7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance Africa Melane interviews Ernest North, cofounder at Naked Insurance. 3 November 2021 10:33 AM
Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings about the skyrocketing cost of living. 3 November 2021 8:52 AM
View all Business
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

27 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa” as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the “River People” and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections Observation

2 November 2021 10:10 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics,  University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections,  the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC follow-up on elections

2 November 2021 9:44 PM

Janet Love, Vice Chairperson at the Independent Electoral Commission joins us for a follow up on the 2021 electoral and voting process, issues, and poll updates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Citizen Satisfaction Index drops to 5-year low as municipalities fail to deliver on the fundamentals of service delivery

2 November 2021 9:16 PM

 For tonight’s discussion we look at  South African Citizen Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) which shows that Citizen Satisfaction and trust in local municipalities to deliver basic services has dropped to its lowest ebb and we’re joined by Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant at Consulta (Pty) Ltd.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections

1 November 2021 10:38 PM

Dr John Ntshaupe Molepo, a senior lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, wrote an interesting opinion piece on IO titled “Coalitions on the cards for Tshwane, Joburg after local government elections” and he joins to have a discussion on it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court halts xenophobic raids in inner-city Joburg

1 November 2021 10:09 PM

Musawenkosi Cabe, Journalist at NewsFrame and Siyabonga Mahlangu, General Secretary for Inner City Federal joins us to talk about the Constitutional Court putting a stop to searches to drive out migrants from buildings in the city.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on LGEs 2021

1 November 2021 9:48 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at Eyewitness News and Ray White, Managing Editor at EWN, gave us the latest updates on our LGEs 2021 elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matter: October highlighting Breast Cancer Month

1 November 2021 9:20 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, renowned specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology with October highlighting Breast Cancer Month, looking at Breast Cancer Stages, Breast Cancer and the elderly, Breast Cancer and Young, and using genetic testing to create custom breast cancer treatments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Neo Cholo

29 October 2021 11:42 PM

 For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old  teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

7 tips and tricks pay less for car insurance

Business Lifestyle

Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Fuel prices rose 33.9% in a year. Expect spiking inflation - and interest rates

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News election reflection - day 2

3 November 2021 11:44 AM

As Gauteng results tally up, ANC fighting to hold onto majority in some areas

3 November 2021 11:18 AM

DA's Fritz elated to secure majority in 8 WC municipalities

3 November 2021 10:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA