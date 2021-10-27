Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Mahlatse Mahlase chairperson - Secretary General at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 15:20
#LGE2021 EWN Election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 15:40
Mike Law: Smaller parties could be the 'dark horse' in municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Today at 15:50
#LGE2021: Paarl, Mbekweni and Strand voter turnout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
ANALYSIS: #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Director at Political Futures Consultancy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the elections so far. 1 November 2021 8:59 AM
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rhoda-Ann Bazier, the PR Councillor for Macassar who was on the scene overnight. 1 November 2021 7:02 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?

Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under”?

27 October 2021 11:15 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think.  Which group do you fall under”?


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Neo Cholo

29 October 2021 11:42 PM

 For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old  teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child’s dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience. 

Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of the book ‘Culture and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa’

29 October 2021 10:20 PM

Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of an anthology of personal memoirs, biographies, articles, tributes, interviews, and photo-essays by cultural practitioners who dared to work in the liberation struggle against Colonialism and Apartheid.

Crime Time: Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story

28 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Freelance Writer,  Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author of 3 books; Vernon William Baumann, to talk about one his books where a man terrorised a small farming community in Cape Town for months in 2005 killing the husband and raping the wives; the Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story.

 

Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”

27 October 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa” as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the “River People” and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.

Financial Matters: The right and wrong mindset regarding money

27 October 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.

webste:www.marcelwasserman.co.za/   

Elite Productivity

26 October 2021 11:11 PM

If you’re keen on learning how to increase productivity with dwindling or limited resources”, join us as we talk to Bhekisisa Ngomane, an author, professional speaker and serial entrepreneur, talking about his book titled “ Elite Productivity”.

The Love Connection: “Married but Intimately Divorced”

26 October 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight’s Love Connection we get under the covers with Dr. Mashudu David Mbedzi, marriage counsellor and author to unpack complex relationship issues that can turn the bedroom into an intimate prison as coined in his book “Married but Intimately Divorced”. From eight types of cheating, toxic relationships to the point of strangers in marriage and emotional divorce, to marriage take over, betrayal, and pain as a daily menu, make sure to join us with all your calls. 

Legal Matters: Vaccination of teens - Children's legal consenting age to medical treatment

26 October 2021 9:09 PM

For tonight’s Legal Corner we are joined by Mtho Maphumulo, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams to continue the discussion around all your questions and issues on the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds, specifically looking at the legal implications and consenting age to medical treatment.

CAF sporting rights issue

25 October 2021 11:08 PM

Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane,  Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.

EWN Highlights

Police Minister Cele 'very happy' with first few hours of voting

1 November 2021 11:44 AM

'It's getting worse' - Joubert Park voters just want stable power, water supply

1 November 2021 11:20 AM

ANC North West IPC convener Dantjie asks voters to 'give them another chance'

1 November 2021 11:15 AM

