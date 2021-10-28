Crime Time: Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story

For tonight’s Crime Time, we are joined by Freelance Writer, Scriptwriter, Former Creative Director, Former Storyliner and Script Co-ordinator and Author of 3 books; Vernon William Baumann, to talk about one his books where a man terrorised a small farming community in Cape Town for months in 2005 killing the husband and raping the wives; the Jesus Killer: The Jimmy Maketta Story.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Neo Cholo, 16 year old teenepreneur, Chairperson & Founder of Teens With Vision, and award winning author of The Journey book and My Scars Are My Story, both books highlighting issues as based on his upbringing in Mamelodi around toxic families, toxic masculinity, crime being villian to boy child's dreams and drawing meaning from every relationship or life experience.
Profile Interview with Lebogang Lance Nawa, the editor of an anthology of personal memoirs, biographies, articles, tributes, interviews, and photo-essays by cultural practitioners who dared to work in the liberation struggle against Colonialism and Apartheid.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think. Which group do you fall under"?
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at "Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa" as written about in her thesis: Dr Penelope Bernard, Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga , which explores Mermaids or the "River People" and snake and mermaid-like divinities which incorporates both Zulu and Xhosa African Shamanism.
On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, independent financial planner, talking about the right and wrong mindset regarding money.
webste:www.marcelwasserman.co.za/
If you're keen on learning how to increase productivity with dwindling or limited resources", join us as we talk to Bhekisisa Ngomane, an author, professional speaker and serial entrepreneur, talking about his book titled " Elite Productivity".
For tonight's Love Connection we get under the covers with Dr. Mashudu David Mbedzi, marriage counsellor and author to unpack complex relationship issues that can turn the bedroom into an intimate prison as coined in his book "Married but Intimately Divorced". From eight types of cheating, toxic relationships to the point of strangers in marriage and emotional divorce, to marriage take over, betrayal, and pain as a daily menu, make sure to join us with all your calls.
For tonight's Legal Corner we are joined by Mtho Maphumulo, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams to continue the discussion around all your questions and issues on the implementation of vaccinations for 12- to 18-year-olds, specifically looking at the legal implications and consenting age to medical treatment.
Issue of CAF sporting right issues explained by two sports commentators, Christopher Bongo, Independent Sport Analyst and Mpho Mutloane, Sports Commentator on One World Digital sports Radio Station.