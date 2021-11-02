Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by Sicelo Cabangani Mbatha, wilderness name: "Black Lion", Wilderness guide and facilitator of spiritual experiences of the wilderness and Bridget Pitt, Environmentalist and co-author on their latest book, 'Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness": Part memoir, part guide to understanding the importance of wilderness to humanity’s health and spiritual well-being. Drawing from his Zulu culture and his own yearning to better understand humanity’s relationship with itself and with nature, Sicelo has forged a new path, disrupting the conventional approach to nature with the reminder of how much we need the wilderness for our emotional and spiritual survival.

arrow_forward