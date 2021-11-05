South Africans Doing Great Things - Malefa Phoofolo

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Google celebrates South Africa’s Children’s Day with doodle To celebrate Children's Day on Saturday 6 November, Google has posted a special doodle. 6 November 2021 9:43 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Tess Gridley, the co-founder of Sea Search Research and Conservation. 5 November 2021 4:08 PM
View all Local
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90% John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The... 5 November 2021 8:30 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things - Malefa Phoofolo

South Africans Doing Great Things - Malefa Phoofolo

5 November 2021 11:26 PM

For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Malefa Phoofolo, winner of  the De Beers Diamond Jewellery Design Competition called The Shining Light Awards, which afforded her a scholarship to study for a Master's degree in Milan.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Jonny Steinberg

5 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Jonny Steinberg, columnist, and teacher of African studies at Oxford University, as well as award winning author of several books about everyday life in the wake of South Africa's transition to democracy. With the 2021 'free and fair elections' results having just come in, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.

4 November 2021 11:15 PM

On the Kwantu feature we talk to Quintin “Jitsvinger” Goliath, artist, poet and storyteller, about Afrikaans as spoken in the Cape by the colored community there is an indigenous language. Words like jits (cool), dala (do it), ghuftie (huge) and poenas (cute) captured the language distinctive of the working class on the Cape Flats. In 2021 words expressed by this popular hip-hop artist and poet are among those being collated for the first Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COP26 - what you need to know

4 November 2021 10:14 PM

Garyn Rapson, Partner at Webber Wentzel joins us to talk about what the COP26 conference is all about and what it means for South Africa and Africa and, specifically on businesses operating in Africa and maybe reaction to Barbados PM Mia Mottley had to say. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on?

3 November 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "What are the 5 things all top performers globally focus on?  Where are you at in these areas, and what can you do to start increasing these five areas in your life".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Black Lion: Alive In The Wilderness

3 November 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we are joined by Sicelo Cabangani Mbatha, wilderness name: "Black Lion", Wilderness guide and facilitator of spiritual experiences of the wilderness and Bridget Pitt,  Environmentalist and co-author on their latest book, 'Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness": Part memoir, part guide to understanding the importance of wilderness to humanity’s health and spiritual well-being. Drawing from his Zulu culture and his own yearning to better understand humanity’s relationship with itself and with nature, Sicelo has forged a new path, disrupting the conventional approach to nature with the reminder of how much we need the wilderness for our emotional and spiritual survival.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Importance of Networking

3 November 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, about networking and how it’s an incredibly impactful skill for building a business and your wealth but so many people struggle to do it properly.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township entrepreneurs on their own ‘Steve Jobs’ journey

2 November 2021 11:16 PM

Lucas Molepo, a young entrepreneur from Tembisa, has started his own sneaker cleaning business called ‘Clean Steps’. He has an incredible story to tell of hurdles he overcame, as a 29-year-old accounting graduate to reach this stage in his life/career and he joins us this evening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections Observation

2 November 2021 10:10 PM

Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Department of Politics,  University of Johannesburg joins us to talk about his observation of the elections,  the outcome and how votes work and coalitions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Load shedding drops back to Stage 2 until Monday

Local

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals

Local

EWN Highlights

Popular SA show 'How to Ruin Christmas' returns for another season of drama

6 November 2021 9:48 AM

Mixed emotions as voters cast ballots or stay away during local elections

6 November 2021 9:34 AM

KwaZulu-Natal police investigating fatal shooting outside councilor's house

6 November 2021 9:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA