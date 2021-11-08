Medical Matters: World Diabetes Day - focus on children dealing with diabetes.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Medical Matters: World Diabetes Day - focus on children dealing with diabetes.

Medical Matters: World Diabetes Day - focus on children dealing with diabetes.

8 November 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof David Segal, Paediatric Endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer at the Centre for Diabetes & Endocrinology, for World Diabetes Day coming up on the 14th November 2021, tonight specifically focusing on dealing with children and diabetes.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - "If you are looking for a job - think about partnering with the company instead of just wanting a job

17 November 2021 11:13 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, we continue the discussion on "Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".   Jill Watson, an HR specialist, will share some ideas on how to do this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Exploring the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children

17 November 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Cherokee Billie, world renowned US based Spiritual Advisor and Clairvoyant to explore the mysterious although fascinating world behind Indigo Children who according to a pseudoscientific New Age concept, are children who are believed to possess special, unusual, and sometimes supernatural traits or abilities as based on concepts developed in the 1970s by Nancy Ann Tappe, an expert in the study of intuitive readings and human auric fields.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: The Financial planning needed before you go on holiday

17 November 2021 9:20 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Independent Financial Planner, Marcel Wasserman, about the  Financial planning needed before you go on holiday, from roadside assistance,  short term insurance, insuring your life with life cover, will and testaments, etc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to raise successful kids? Now is the time for youth entrepreneurship

16 November 2021 11:58 PM

We can rattle off Elon Musk's accomplishments in our sleep. The question is, why go out and look for a job when you can create one for yourself and, hopefully, for a handful of others in the near future, too? Experts are calling on young entrepreneurs to take control and make it happen, stating that now is the time for youth entrepreneurship. Mpho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College, joins to talk about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments

16 November 2021 10:18 PM

We talk to Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist about the looming deadline for political parties to form coalition governments. If all municipalities don’t have agreements, what’s next and since we had a low voter turnout, could we see a repeat of that with the re-run of the by-elections?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: AI as Inventor - What legal reasoning applies to the granting of a patent invented by AI?

16 November 2021 9:21 PM

On Legal Matters we talk to Ramon Pereira, Senior Associate at Adams & Adams, who examines what line of reasoning could be ascribed to the granting of a patent with AI as the inventor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe’s Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PUBLIC RELEASE OF THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL FORENSIC REPORT

15 November 2021 9:43 PM

Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

15 November 2021 9:35 PM

Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.

Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

