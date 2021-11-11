Reaction to De Klerk's passing

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu. 15 November 2021 1:15 PM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
View all World
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Reaction to De Klerk's passing

Reaction to De Klerk's passing

11 November 2021 9:11 PM

Adv. Thuli Madonsela, Law trust chair in social justice and a law professor at the University of Stellenbosch,


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?

15 November 2021 11:21 PM

 Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled “Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA slams Gauteng sport dept for spending over R100 000 on corporate gifts

15 November 2021 10:13 PM

Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe’s Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PUBLIC RELEASE OF THE NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL FORENSIC REPORT

15 November 2021 9:43 PM

Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes

15 November 2021 9:35 PM

Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we’re joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about “There is no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to weight loss”.

Visit https://dnalysis.co.za to find an accredited practitioner or buy a DNA test online. A practitioner from the DNAlysis accredited network will guide you through the process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network

12 November 2021 10:26 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network who has just won the Humanitarian Award from the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards 2021– painting a portrait of hope. They stated that the organisation epitomises bringing hope to our country, and that Wolman has prevented starvation of millions of South Africans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Es'Kia Mphahlele Evocation: 13years post his demise

11 November 2021 11:13 PM

Dr Tshepo Mvulane Moloi, Outgoing Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Johannesburg Institute of Advanced Study (JIAS) and Fellow Researcher at the Centre of Epistemology and Philosophy of Science at UJ AND Dr. Sam Raditlhalo, Retired Prof in Literature joined Aubrey in talking about the life and times of Prof. Es'Kia Mphahlele.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mid term Budget Speech Analysis 2021

11 November 2021 10:05 PM

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mid term Budget Speech Analysis 2021

11 November 2021 9:46 PM

Farzana Botha, Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Foundation sends condolences on the passing of F W de Klerk

11 November 2021 9:15 PM

Sello Hatang, CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

Business Local Opinion

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Business

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Rand Water confident it has enough reserves to minimise impact of maintenance

16 November 2021 7:28 AM

Suretha Brits handed 25-year term for masterminding hotelier husband's murder

16 November 2021 7:20 AM

WC police deal illicit drug trade big blow with major weekend seizures

16 November 2021 6:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA