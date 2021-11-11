Mid term Budget Speech Analysis 2021

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School
Prof. Dirk Kotze, Political Analyst from UNISA chat to us about his latest article on IOL titled "Coalition talks for multipartyism, or only a strategy?".
Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe's Spokesperson, Nkosana Mtolo, responds to allegations that it spent R105 725 on corporate gifts in the 2020/2021 financial year.
Advocate Eric Nkosi, Council Member at NAC, joins us to talk about the public release of the national art council Forensic report.
Fit into your jeans this festive season by knowing your genes. Optimise weight management by tailoring your diet to your genes and having a personalised eating plan. For tonight's Medical Matters, we're joined by Dr Danny Meyersfeld, CEO of DNAlysis Biotechnology, talking about "There is no such thing as 'one size fits all' when it comes to weight loss".
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Glynne Wolman, Founder of The Angel Network who has just won the Humanitarian Award from the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards 2021– painting a portrait of hope. They stated that the organisation epitomises bringing hope to our country, and that Wolman has prevented starvation of millions of South Africans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Tshepo Mvulane Moloi, Outgoing Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Johannesburg Institute of Advanced Study (JIAS) and Fellow Researcher at the Centre of Epistemology and Philosophy of Science at UJ AND Dr. Sam Raditlhalo, Retired Prof in Literature joined Aubrey in talking about the life and times of Prof. Es'Kia Mphahlele.
